Richard Keys believes that Aston Villa‘s owners do not want to spend big and are hiding behind excuses about financial fair play rules.

Aston Villa’s summer transfer window was overshadowed by concerns about the Premier League’s PSR rules and then UEFA’s squad cost controls, which prevented them from spending significant amounts on players.

Evann Guessand became their most expensive signing, but significant attacking reinforcements did not arrive.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, talked up by Unai Emery, and Harvey Elliott were signed on the final day, but while the Swede arrived through the Villa Park door on a free transfer, Elliott was signed on loan from Liverpool, with an obligation to buy.

Emery’s failure to freshen up the squad has resulted in Aston Villa starting the season on a negative note, with the club currently finding themselves in the drop zone, a point off safety.

They have also notably not scored a goal, with one former Premier League striker admitting he cannot see where one is coming from.

Keys thinks that Aston Villa claiming PSR rules stopped them from splashing the cash is something which makes no sense, when taking into account their competitors.

The veteran broadcaster instead feels that Aston Villa’s owners simply do not want to spend.

“I don’t buy PSR excuses. They apply to every club, but seem not to affect their ambitions,” Keys wrote on his blog.

Game Result Newcastle United (H) 0-0 Brentford (A) 1-0 Crystal Palace (H) 0-3 Everton (A) 0-0 Games Aston Villa have not scored in this season

“Chelsea spend as they like. Newcastle weren’t shy in the last window. Nor were Forest [again], nor United [again]. So why are Villa so publicly scared?

“I have no evidence to support this theory, but my feeling is the owners – Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and American billionaire Wes Edens – don’t want to spend.

“They’re hiding behind PSR excuses.”

Keys believes that something is amiss at Villa Park, though he is not sure what.

“My gut tells me something else is going on, but I’ve no idea what. And I can’t think of a good reason why. But something feels wrong.”

Aston Villa came close to qualifying for the Champions League last season, but look a long way off that side at the moment.

They will try to score their first goal of the season on Tuesday night when they travel to Brentford in the EFL Cup.