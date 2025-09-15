Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has claimed that he never came out and said that he wanted to leave the London outfit and stressed that Spurs feel like a family to him.

During the recently closed transfer window, Romero’s future came under the scanner as he was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and it was suggested that the Spanish giants held talks with Spurs for the Argentinian.

Spurs were insistent on keeping him at the club, but it was said that Romero was looking for a new challenge and wanted to join the Spanish giants managed by former Argentina international Diego Simeone.

However, in August, the Tottenham captain signed a new long-term deal with Spurs which will keep him at the club until 2029 and put all the news regarding his departure to bed.

Romero stressed that he never personally said that he wants to leave Tottenham this summer and the Argentinian international added that he likes new boss Thomas Frank.

The defender also added that he likes the way Frank works and highlighted that the club feels like a family to him.

When asked about the transfer claims regarding him in summer, Romero said at a press conference: “I never said I wanted to leave the club.

Club Belgrano Genoa Juventus Atalanta Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Cristian Romero has played for

“Nothing came from me in that effect.

“It is important what the manager and president say.

“I am very happy here, it is like a family.

“I like the manager. I like the way we work, the way we train.

“Things can always improve but I think everyone here at all levels are taking the right steps to improve.

“I am very happy here.”

Romero has featured in all four league games for Tottenham so far this season, helping them to keep three clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham are set to face Villarreal on Tuesday to begin their Champions League campaign in front of the home crowd and it will be Frank’s first game in Europe’s premier competition.