Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has insisted that Oxford United cherry-picked Rangers defender Ben Davies, who he believes was ‘colossal’ last term.

Rangers had major changes in their squad under Russell Martin and the former Southampton boss decided Davies was not in his plans, despite the centre-back being a standout performer in a Birmingham City side that smashed the points record in League One last season.

He instead went for Wolves flop Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez, who was part of a Peterborough United side that conceded 81 goals in League One last term, in his backline.

It was Oxford United who loaned in Davies, and at the weekend, he made his first appearance for Gary Rowett’s side, providing a crucial assist in a 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Ex-Championship hitman Parkin believes that Oxford United did well to ‘cherry-pick’ Davies from Rangers; he had multiple suitors as Birmingham City and QPR were keen.

The 44-year-old also name-checked Tottenham Hotspur loanee Will Lankshear, who already has three Championship goals to his name.

Davies was on loan at Blues last season, making 44 appearances for them, as Birmingham City recorded 111 points.

“I think it is a new team, I think it is a team, evolving”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in show (20:03) about Oxford United.

Club Preston North End York City Southport Tranmere Rovers Newport County Fleetwood Town Liverpool Sheffield United Rangers Birmingham City Oxford United Clubs Ben Davies has played for

“They have obviously looked at something slightly different over the international break; they played a back-four.

“[Matt] Phillips played pretty much down the middle with Lankshear, who has had a really good start to life at Oxford, so there were some pretty standout performers.”

Parkin stressed that Davies was a ‘colossal’ presence at Birmingham City, who tried to sign him this summer as well, last season.

“Ben Davies coming in.

“I thought he was colossal for Birmingham in League One, they have obviously cherry-picked him.”

Blues boss Chris Davies regularly hailed the experienced Rangers defender for his performances last season for Birmingham City.

It remains to be seen whether Martin, who is now under siege at Rangers after an appalling start to the new campaign for the Gers, rues letting Davies depart Ibrox.