Former Millwall star Sam Parkin is of the view that Alex Neil is a tough manager with tactical astuteness and feels that he is a good fit for the Lions.

The 44-year-old manager joined Millwall in December and guided them to an eighth-place finish in the Championship last season as they missed out on the playoffs by two points.

His initial work at the Lions was labelled ‘absolutely outstanding’ by one former boss.

Millwall have picked up seven points from their five league games so far this season as they sit 13th in the Championship table.

At the weekend they drew 1-1 against a ten-man Charlton Athletic team with the help of an 88th-minute goal from 21-year-old Raees Bangura-Williams.

Millwall are missing a host of first-team players in the form of Alfie Doughty, Casper De Norre, Billy Mitchell, Femi Azeez, Danny McNamara and Lukas Jensen, and Neil is relying on his squad players to fill the gap in the initial days of the campaign.

Parkin indicated that the ex-Stoke City boss has been left shorthanded with injury issues, but pointed out that Neil has introduced tactical intricacies into Millwall’s game.

The ex-EFL striker thinks that Neil is a tactically accomplished, experienced manager and is of the opinion that he is tough and sees him as right for Millwall.

Game Date Watford (H) 22/09 Swansea City (A) 27/09 Coventry City (H) 01/10 Millwall’s next three league games

“I think Alex Neil, I said to the commentator [during the Charlton game] when we were walking up to the gantry…but there is still a robustness about them”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show (4:00).

“They have obviously at the moment got the two up front which are not working particularly well, strikes the right chord with the supporters, but also I think he is introducing more kind of tactical intricacies in the play and I think that is the balance at Millwall.

“You have still got to fight.

“In an ideal world you are still going to have centre forwards who are going to play in tandem, but also I think he is a little bit hamstrung at the moment with the issues.

“I think in time we are going to see him introduce a few different tactical elements and I think he is a good fit, Alex Neil, because he is tough, so he fits in that regard and he has got good experience and tactically he is very accomplished as well.”

Millwall’s forward duo Josh Coburn and Mihailo Ivanovic have yet to get going in the Championship and they have struggled to find the back of the net.

Neil will be hoping that both strikers can find their shooting boots soon to help the Lions clock up a run of wins.