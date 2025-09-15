Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wealdstone star Dom Hutchinson has stressed that the Stones have all their eyes on the match against Leicester City Under-21s in the National League Cup, where he wants his side to go far.

The Foxes Under-21s have made a solid start to their Premier League 2 campaign, as they have won two and drawn one game so far.

However, in the Premier League International Cup against Juventus Under-21s last week, they lost 2-1, and up next, they are set to play in the National League Cup.

The newly revived cup competition was resumed last year and the young Foxes will be facing National League outfit Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale.

The Stones drew 2-2 against Gateshead at the weekend and Wealdstone star Hutchinson has admitted that there is a lot of football to play this month.

The 23-year-old attacker has made it clear that Wealdstone are fully focused on the Leicester Under-21s game on Tuesday.

Hutchinson has revealed that the Stones want to have a deep run in the competition.

Game Competition Leicester City U21s (H) National League Cup Morecambe (A) National League Halifax (H) National League Wealdstone’s next three games

“Yes, two tough tests – there is obviously a lot of football coming up this month”, the Wealdstone winger told his club’s in-house media (1:42).

“And the cup game [against Leicester], something we want to progress in, something we want to do well in.

“So, all eyes [are] on that now.”

Neil Gibson’s side have only won one of their last five games and the Stones will be determined to clinch a win against Leicester Under-21s.

Leon McSweeney’s Leicester Under-21s are in good form, but it remains to be seen if the youngsters are ready to take on senior players on Tuesday evening.