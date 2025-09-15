Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has hailed Liverpool loanee Luca Stephenson for his brace at the weekend against Hibernian, commenting on his endless energy.

The Horden-born player spent time within Sunderland’s academy before the Reds snapped him up back in 2018 for their youth system.

And after featuring heavily for the Reds youth sides, he was loaned out to Barrow in the 2023/24 season, and last term, he impressed at Scottish side Dundee United.

At Dundee United, Goodwin insisted he was ‘not the brightest’, in the way he reacted to a tackle.

The 21-year-old versatile player had no shortage of suitors in the summer window as Aberdeen and Cardiff City were keen on him.

However, Stephenson decided to re-join Dundee United and he is a starter for Goodwin, making three goal contributions already in two league games.

At the weekend, in a frenetic 3-3 match with Hibernian, Stephenson scored two goals for the Terrors and the Dundee United boss credited him for his brace.

Goodwin believes that the Liverpool talent was unlucky not to score a hat-trick and he hailed Stephenson for his energy from the right wing-back position throughout the game.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

“I thought there were so many good individual performances, and of course, Luca deserves a huge amount of credit for the couple of goals that he had”, the Dundee United boss told the Terrors’ media (3:07).

“And he was really unlucky at the end of the game there.

“At 3-3, he breaks his way into the box – where he finds the energy from, I don’t know – and [Jordan] Smith makes a decent save with his foot at the near post.

“But, we encourage the wing-backs to get forward and to be adventurous, and when one wing-back is crossing the ball, we want the other one coming in and arriving at the back post.

“We need to try and get as many bodies in there as possible and pleased for Luca that he managed to get the couple of goals.”

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Stepehnson’s performances at Tannadice as the Englishman is catching attention with his performances in Scotland.

The Terrors face Aberdeen next week and the 21-year-old will look to continue to electric start at Tannadice next Tuesday.