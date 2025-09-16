James Fearn/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin is of the view that Charlton Athletic new boy Sonny Carey contributes in attack and defence and added that despite not being one of the most graceful players, he is effective.

Charlton had a busy transfer window where they picked up a host of players from League One, which Parkin previously pointed out, as they ‘cherry picked’ top players of that division.

They raided the Blackpool squad to pick up Carey and Rob Apter, both of whom combined contributed 27 goals in all competitions for the Tangerines.

Carey has started all five games for Charlton this season in the Championship and last weekend scored his first goal for the Addicks in their 1-1 draw against Millwall.

Parkin, who was impressed with Carey’s performance, admitted that he felt that a goal was coming for Carey by observing his previous performances and added that he thinks the central midfielder has the full support of Nathan Jones.

The ex-Championship star praised Carey for the way he contributes to attack and defence and thinks that although he is not one of the most graceful players to watch, the 24-year-old is very effective for his team.

When asked about Carey’s performance, Parkin said on What The EFL (11:07): “Really good.

Game Competition Sheffield United (A) Championship Blackburn Rovers (H) Championship Derby County (A) Championship Charlton Athletic’s next three games

“He has a good relationship with Apter, who came from Blackpool, so he looks for him a lot.

“He is playing as a ten, makes a lot of runs into the box and gets himself into great positions.

“I said in the commentary for that goal, doing all the readings and watching a lot of highlights, felt like it had been coming.

“He had not assisted or scored to this point.

“He has the full support of the punters and Nathan Jones himself; that shows that he is doing a lot right.

“[Carey is] very fit; up and down contributes to both ends of the pitch.

“He is not maybe the most graceful or skillful, but he is really effective, so he looks to be an excellent signing.”

Carey scored eight times for Blackpool last season in 33 league games and his partnership with Apter helped the Tangerines to finish ninth in the league.

Jones will be hoping that the duo can form a similar partnership for Charlton to help them flourish in the Championship this season.