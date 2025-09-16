Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Birmingham City manager Chris Davies is searching for the answers to a lot of questions regarding his starting line-up.

Birmingham begun the season with two wins and a draw in their first three Championship games, but in their last two league fixtures have encountered back-to-back defeats.

In the weekend’s game, Davies’ side faced Stoke City away from home and lost 1-0, failing to register a single shot on target.

Davies looks to be yet to find his preferred starting line-up, as he is shuffling the players in different positions to find the right combination, and Clarke thinks that he is looking for a lot of answers and is not close to finding them.

Clarke pointed out that due to the arrival of so many new faces, the Birmingham team lack cohesion and added that Davies has yet to find the right position for Demarai Grey, who has been used in three different areas of the pitch in five games.

He also pointed out that Wolves loanee Tommy Doyle, who is a central midfielder, was used in the number ten role, as he featured in the game against Stoke City and raised concerns regarding the forward department.

When asked about Birmingham’s game against Stoke, Clarke said on What The EFL (13:34): “Slow start [of the game]; lack of cohesion in the team at the moment, obviously, with so many new faces.

Game Result Port Vale (H) 0-1 Leicester City (A) 2-0 Stoke City (A) 1-0 Birmingham City’s last three games

“Just not getting it right going forward, no shots on target [against Stoke City].

“Demarai Grey was moved to the left, so he has played in a few different positions.

“They have not quite found the home for him yet.

“Tommy Doyle is a really good player, but they put him in the ten role.

“Dropped [Kyogo] Furuhashi and played and put [Jay] Stansfield up top. Is that the right place for him? I do not know.

“They do not want to break the [Tomoki] Iwata and Paik [Seung-ho] partnership in particular.

“He has a lot of questions to answer, Chris Davies, in terms of what his best eleven is.

“He probably will not know it for a few more weeks.”

Davies’ reluctance to break up the Iwata and Paik partnership may well be understandable as the pair have already been picked out as likely the best central midfield partnership in the division.

Birmingham will next face Swansea City at St Andrew’s at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Davies will be able to find a solution to take his team back to winning ways.