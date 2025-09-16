Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the opinion that Manchester United‘s loaned-out star at Bristol City, Radek Vitek, is probably better than Altay Bayindir.

Manchester United signed the 21-year-old goalkeeper in 2020 from Sigma Olomouc and he came through their academy set-up.

Last season Vitek went out on loan to Austrian Bundesliga side Blau-Weiss Linz.

Bristol City boss Gerhard Strubber decided to bring in a new goalkeeper despite signing Joe Lumley from Southampton early in the summer and agreed a season-long loan for Vitek.

Manchester United let young Vitek leave as Ruben Amorim wanted to continue with Bayindir, who has not been convincing for the Red Devils in goal this season.

Clarke thinks that the Czech goalkeeper’s arrival has given confidence to Bristol City and added that he has been excellent for them so far, as he boasts the best save ratio in the Championship.

The ex-EFL star thinks that 6.4 ft Vitek is ‘probably better’ than Turkish international Bayindir and maybe even some other goalkeepers in the Manchester United squad.

“The goalie has also given the team a bit of confidence”, Clarke said in What The EFL.

Goalkeeper Age Max O’Leary 28 Joe Lumley 30 Radek Vitek 21 Lewis Thomas 27 Bristol City’s goalkeepers

“That was a bit of an issue before.

“They have got a lad on loan from Manchester United, Radek Vitek, and he looks excellent.

“Probably better than Bayindir and maybe a couple of the guys at Old Trafford actually.

“He is big and he has the best save ratio in the Championship so far this season, so he has given them a bit more assurance at the back.”

Vitek has featured five times for Bristol City so far and has kept two clean sheets as the Robins sit third in the league table.

Manchester United, on the other hand, showed interest in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the summer, but in the end brought Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.