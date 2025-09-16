Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Forest Green Rovers manager Robbie Savage has insisted that tonight’s clash against Wolves Under-21s is the sort of game that he loves.

Wolves Under-21s are set to visit Forest Green Rovers for a National League Cup game this evening.

Forest Green Rovers saw off West Brom Under-21s 3-1 in their opening game in the National League Cup, while Wolves Under-21s fell to a defeat against Wealdstone despite an early Fletcher Holman goal.

Savage welcomed the opportunity that the National League Cup provides for his younger players to develop, ahead of the clash with Wolves Under-21s.

The Leicester City legend went on to claim that the clash is the sort of game that he relishes, as the focus is not only on the immediate but also the future, with so many youngsters taking part.

Savage, told Forest Green Rovers’ official media (2:55): “Once again there’s going to be opportunities for the youngsters in this competition. It’s brilliant, they can only learn, they can develop.

“It’s a reward, not just for how they are performing on the field with the ‘A’ teams, but it’s a reward for the way they conduct themselves off it.

“After this game, there will be two more games and other youngsters will get an opportunity.

Club Years Macclesfield (caretaker) 2023 Macclesfield 2024-2025 Forest Green Rovers 2025- Robbie Savage’s managerial career

“It’s brilliant, these are the games I love.”

Savage is not though seeing the meeting with Wolves as a type of training game, as he insisted he wants to win the National League Cup.

“It’s a competition that we have started well in, and because we are in the competition, it’s a competition that we want to win.

“Every time Forest Green go into a competition, we will try and win it.

“And because we are in it, let’s make the most of it, let’s embrace it, go and try and win the competition.”

Forest Green Rovers are unbeaten in all competitions after ten games with seven wins and three draws.

England youth international and Liverpool starlet James Balagizi is spending the season on loan with Rovers and equalised in injury time against Scunthorpe United on Saturday to keep Rovers’ unbeaten record intact.

He recently revealed the message he got from the Reds about the loan.

Wolves Under-21s manager James Collins can call upon the likes of the 17-year-old pair of Wesley Okoduwa and Luke Rawlings, and Mateus Mane, who has already debuted for the senior side.

The academy players will hope they can do better than how their senior counterparts are faring in the Premier League and hope to force themselves into Vitor Pereira’s plans through their performances in the National League Cup.