Liverpool midfield talent James Balagizi has revealed that people at the Reds have told him to express himself at Forest Green Rovers and he is confident that the National League side are perfect to give him the platform to grow.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent time within Manchester City’s academy, after initially leaving Liverpool, only to then return to the Reds.

Balagizi is currently on his fourth loan spell away from Liverpool and he has featured regularly for England at youth level.

This summer, Forest Green Rovers loaned him in for the entirety of the campaign, as they seek to get back into the EFL.

The 21-year-old is not a starter for Robbie Savage’s side, but at the weekend, he scored a crucial goal off the bench against Scunthorpe in a 1-1 draw.

Balagizi played only nine minutes, but he had a telling moment in the game, which means Forest Green Rovers are still unbeaten in the National League.

He admitted that people from his parent club wished him luck and told him to show what he is all about at Forest Green.

Club Crawley Town Wigan Athletic Kilmarnock Forest Green Rovers James Balagizi’s loan spells

“Most of them [at Liverpool] have wished me positive luck and everything, just telling me to go and express myself and show everyone what I can do”, Balagizi told FGR’s in-house media (1:13) when he was asked what Liverpool told him before loaning him out to the National League side.

“So, I feel like this place here, being at Forest Green, is the right platform for me to kick on with my career.

“Everyone has been very positive towards me.”

The 21-year-old has played most of his football for Liverpool’s youth sides, even though he is currently on his fourth loan spell.

Balagizi will hope to kick on for Savage’s side for the rest of the campaign, trying to become a starter for the National League outfit.

Forest Green face Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday in the National League Cup and Balagizi will look to start his first game of the campaign.