Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Championship star Ben Tozer has hailed QPR hitman Rumarn Burrell for his hard work to play in the second tier amid him currently playing for his eighth club, even though he is only 24.

The Birmingham-born striker started his youth career with Coventry City before he joined Grimsby Town and was snapped up by Middlesbrough back in 2019.

After a solo Boro appearance under his belt in his three-year spell, the striker moved to Scotland and impressed at Falkirk and Cove Rangers before returning to England with Midlands side Burton Albion.

The Jamaica international scored eleven league goals for Burton Albion and Championship side QPR paid around £1m to the League One side for his signature in the summer.

And at the weekend, he scored his first goal for the R’s in a 3-1 victory against Wrexham, and former Red Dragons star Tozer lauded the 24-year-old.

He stressed that people like Burrell work very hard to be where he is now and is of the view that people should take their hats off to players like him.

Tozer feels that Burrell has many years in front of him and he hailed the 24-year-old for his desire to improve himself.

Club Grimsby Town Middlesbrough Bradford City Kilmarnock Falkirk Cove Rangers Burton Albion QPR Clubs Rumarn Burrell has played for

“Absolutely! Sometimes you have to step back to go forward, and I did that in my career; I prospered from it”, Tozer said on talkSPORT’s EFL All Access (11:35) when he was asked if players sometimes should take the less travelled path to go forward.

“And he is only a young kid still, he is only 24.

“And to have done the hard yards, to have gone to Scotland, and he played up front the other day, he is doing really well.

“So yes, fair play to him.

“You take your hat off to people like that, they’ve worked really hard.”

The attacker was on the radar of Middlesbrough when he was a teenager at Grimsby Town.

Burrell, so far, has shown his quality with a Championship goal and an assist in three starts for the R’s.

On Saturday, Julien Stephan’s side host hotshots Stoke City, who are second in the league table, at Loftus Road, and the QPR faithful will hope for Burrell to continue his purple patch against Mark Robins’ side.