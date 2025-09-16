Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Tom Fellows’ departure has affected West Brom and he advised Ryan Mason to change the set-up to improve the Baggies’ attacking output.

The 22-year-old winger was a standout performer for West Brom last season, delivering 14 assists while slotting in four goals in 45 league games.

Southampton came calling for Fellows during the latter part of the window and agreed a deal in the region of £7m with potential add-ons to take him to Hampshire.

West Brom have struggled to find the back of the net in the last two games and their weekend match against Derby County ended with a 1-0 defeat.

Parkin believes that their upcoming game against Middlesbrough will be a low-scoring affair where he does not give West Brom a chance of winning and stressed that Mason will need to find a way to improve their attacking output.

He is of the view that Fellows’ departure in the last stretch of the transfer window has affected them and stated that they should think about moving away from using central midfielders Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby as defensive midfielders to introduce the necessary creativity going up.

When asked about West Brom’s game against Boro, Parkin said on What The EFL (28:44): “I said this after the Stoke game that they are a better defensive team than an attacking team at the moment and I see that continuing here at Middlesbrough.

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

“I think it will be a low scoring game, I think it is a low-scoring draw, or maybe Boro will nick it.

“They have got a centre-back playing as a right-back and they have got Callum Styles playing left-back.

“I suppose having Fellows taken away in the last knockings of the transfer window is affecting them and I just think there is a little bit of a lack of creation.

“Molumby did hit the bar in one or two chances, so the outcome could have been different against Derby, but I think Ryan Mason will have to look at that setup and how they improve their attacking output.

“Is it by getting [Josh] Maja in the team as well?

“Is it sacrificing one of those holding midfield players for a little bit more technical ability going forward?

“I see that as their biggest issue.”

Mason will take his team to the Riverside, where West Brom will meet Rob Edwards’ table toppers, Middlesbrough.

All eyes will be on Mason to see how he fares against an experienced Championship manager in Edwards, as it will be a test for his side against promotion contenders this season.