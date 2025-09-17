Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is of the view that Birmingham City loan star Tyler Roberts is so comfortable on the ball that he can play anywhere up top when needed.

The Gloucester-born attacker was considered a top talent when he came through West Brom’s academy and Leeds United paid £2.5m to snap him up back in 2018.

In his five-year spell at the club, he made more than 100 appearances for the Whites, but could not hit the promised heights, and he joined Birmingham City following that.

The Welsh attacker is currently on his second loan spell away from Blues, as he could not nail down a spot at St. Andrew’s.

Roberts’ contract runs until the summer of 2027 and League One side Mansfield Town loaned him in, with chances at Birmingham City limited.

At the weekend, the 26-year-old versatile attacker played up top against Stevenage in a 1-1 draw, and Clough stressed that Roberts did a commendable job holding the ball up top as the lone striker.

The Stags boss is convinced of Roberts’ ability on the ball and he is sure that the Blues loanee can play anywhere across the frontline.

Club West Brom Oxford United Shrewsbury Town Walsall Leeds United QPR Birmingham City Northampton Town Mansfield Town Clubs Tyler Roberts has played for

“He can play any one of those four positions up there”, Clough told Mansfield Town’s media (3:21) when he was asked about the Birmingham City loanee.

“I just wanted him to get up there to get hold of the ball in the first half [against Stevenage]; when it got into his feet, he did that well.

“We have got the option of changing him with Will [Evans] at any point during the game as well, and he will stretch the game a little bit more.

“But, I think he is so comfortable with the ball, any one of those positions will be equally effective.”

In his two appearances for Mansfield so far, Roberts has played as a striker against Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage, for an hour in each game.

The Stags play Port Vale on Saturday and Roberts will hope to score his first goal of the season against the Valiants.