Former Championship striker Sam Parkin fears that Queens Park Rangers star Richard Kone will not stick around at the club for long.

Kone had a brilliant season with League One outfit Wycombe last season and turned some heads by scoring 21 times while laying on five assists in all competitions.

QPR struggled to find the back of the net last season and this summer they brought in the 22-year-old centre forward to Loftus Road to address their goalscoring issues.

Kone has had a bright start to life in the Championship as the forward has already netted three goals in four league games for QPR and is on his way to becoming a fans’ favourite.

He has impressed Parkin, who earlier this month stated that the striker is someone who could be the signing of the season, with his performances in a QPR shirt and he fears that Kone will not stay long at Loftus Road.

Parkin, who is a QPR fan, stated that the fans need to understand that they are not an established Premier League club anymore and thinks another club could come and lure Kone away from them.

When asked about whether he is excited by Kone performances, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (5:04): “Yes, it is hard not to get carried away because I just think it has been so long for the QPR supporters since they have had somebody who can run away from opposition defences, someone who can guarantee you a goals return.

Club scored against Wrexham Northampton Town Barnsley (three) Peterborough United (four) Stockport County (two) Lincoln City Stevenage (two) Charlton Athletic Blackpool Mansfield Town Rotherham United Clubs Richard Kone scored against in League One last term

“My only worry is that he will not stick around particularly long.

“Listen, QPR, we were a top club once upon a time in the Premier League, established.

“I think it will take a while to get back there, so I just worry that someone will come and take him.”

Despite no wins from their first three league games, Julien Stephan’s side have since put up back-to-back wins and climbed up to 12th place in the league table.

Kone has scored in three straight league games and QPR fans will be hoping that his form in front of the opposition goal may long continue.