Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Charlie Adam has warned the 49ers enterprises that the Gers are a different club than Leeds United and added that pressure to perform is from day one at Ibrox.

The 49ers enterprise completed their takeover of Rangers in the summer and they appointed former Southampton boss Russell Martin as their new manager, despite Saints sacking him after dire results in the Premier League.

Saints’ fans gave indications they were sick of Martin’s style of play, but Rangers’ new owners decided he was the man for them.

Rangers’ owners have seen success in English football, as under their stewardship Leeds United climbed back to the Premier League last season.

However, their life in Scotland has not started well, as Martin has failed to win any of his first five league games and Rangers sit tenth in the table and also were knocked out of the Champions League playoff round.

Despite the poor start, the 49ers enterprise have decided to back Martin and Adam warned them not to confuse Rangers with Leeds, as pressure and demand to perform at Ibrox are from day one.

He also added that the new owners will be forced to sack Martin if he does not start performing in the next few weeks and Adam advised the manager to get Nicolas Raskin, who the ex-Southampton boss had fallen out with, back in the team.

“This is Rangers and this is a big club that needs to be fighting at the top end of the table and competing in Europe”, Adam said on PLZ Soccer (2:47).

Game Competition Hibernian (H) Scottish League Cup Genk (H) Europa League Livingston (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ next three fixtures

“If he does not do that in the next few weeks, then ultimately the decision the board have got to make would be to change manager, but again, this board is new and ultimately it is a different club to be involved in at Leeds United than Rangers.

“The expectation and the pressure are there from day one, but the next few weeks are going to be big for Russell and for his coaching team to try and pick up a performance and a result.

“They have to get the best player back in the team.

“That is the starting point for me.

“I am only seeing what is being reported, that there has obviously been a fallout with Raskin and different things, so they have to get that sorted.”

The 49ers were not able to get Leeds back to the Premier League at their first attempt, as they saw Daniel Farke’s side lose in the Championship playoff final at the hands of Martin’s Southampton during the 2023/24 season.

Rangers have two tough games ahead, as they are set to face Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday and following that game, they will face Genk in the Europa League.