Tamworth boss Andrew Peaks has hailed Everton Under-21s for their performance in the National League Cup and namechecked Toffees youngster Braiden Graham as a ‘good player’.

The newly revived National League Cup was revived last year, and on Tuesday night, the Toffees Under-21s played against Tamworth.

The Lambs’ boss, Peaks, said that Everton are a good side and he was clear pre-match that the Toffees youngsters had it in them to give them a big game.

The National League side ended up winning the game 2-1 on the night to progress in the cup competition.

Tamworth’s boss praised his rotated side for coping with Everton Under-21s, who he admitted gave them a tough game by moving the ball efficiently.

Attacker Graham, 17, scored Everton Under-21s’ only goal and Peaks stressed that the Northern Ireland Under-21 international created problems for them.

The Ballygowan-born talent is highly rated at the Toffees and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027.

Club Points Brackley Town 6 Rochdale 6 Tamworth 3 Everton U21s 3 Solihull Moors 2 Burnley U21s 1 Manchester United U21s 0 Blackburn Rovers U21s 0 National League Cup – Group A

“Yes, I thought everyone, they all did well [to cope with Everton Under-21s]”, Peaks told the Lambs’ media (1:14) when he was asked how well Tamworth dealt with Everton’s threat.

“Because Everton’s movements were really good, they picked up some really good pockets [of space].

“Their little number 10 [Braiden Graham] is a good player, and he made it difficult for us.”

Paul Tait’s young Toffees last won a match back in mid-August, when they defeated Blackburn Rovers Under-21s in a Premier League 2 clash.

With the Tamworth defeat on Tuesday night, Everton Under-21s have now lost four on the bounce, and will look for a reaction when they face Aston Villa Under-21s later this week.

Tait will hope that Graham can be the influence to help his side deliver their first win in more than a month on Friday.