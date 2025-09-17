Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Forest Green Rovers boss Robbie Savage has lauded Coventry City loanee Isaac Moore for his ‘brilliant’ performance against Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday and stressed that the teenager has given him ‘food for thought’.

Championship side Coventry loaned out the English midfielder to National League side Forest Green Rovers in early July for the season.

Forest Green are currently in good form in the National League as they are still unbeaten in the league and Moore has started five games under Savage.

On Tuesday night, the Coventry loan star captained Forest Green, as Savage’s side picked up a 3-2 win against Wolves Under-21s in the National League Cup.

He scored an important goal and the Forest Green Rovers boss dubbed his technique when scoring the goal ‘magnificent’.

Savage feels that he may have limited Moore’s abilities with his style of play and admitted that the 19-year-old has given him the thought of changing his system.

“I think we have got the capability to play a three in midfield, with two 8s”, the Forest Green boss told his club’s in-house media (14:09) when he was asked about his side’s performance.

Player Loan at Raphael Wigan Athletic Justin Obikwu Lincoln City Norman Bassette Reims Isaac Moore Forest Green Rovers Bradley Collins Burton Albion Kai Yearn Maidenhead United Harvey Broad Dagenham & Redbridge Aidan Dausch Forest Green Rovers Coventry City’s out on loan stars

“You have seen the running power of Isaac there; that is what we have got him in for, that is what I have seen.

“And maybe, I have limited him in his performances, because of the shape of the team.

“Even though he has done okay as a 6, I think we have seen tonight – he was the captain of the side.

“He is a great kid, wants to learn, and his performance tonight was brilliant.

“And the goal – the way he opened those legs and ran the length of the pitch, [it] was magnificent.

“And he has given me food for thought now [in terms of team selection].”

Savage has played Moore in the defensive midfielder role and the attacking midfielder role, which makes the Coventry youngster an exciting prospect.

Back in June, Coventry extended his contract until 2028, and they will hope to see him grow with regular game time at Forest Green under Savage’s guidance.