Former Championship star Ben Tozer has picked Ipswich Town’s Jaden Philogene as the player of the weekend, and gave a special shoutout to Tractor Boys loanee Cieran Slicker, who saved two penalties for Barnet.

Ipswich made a slow start to life back in the Championship as they lost some of their key men from last season.

Ex-Tractor Boys hitman Sam Parkin, though, was certain that his former team would be getting good results soon, and on Friday night they smashed Sheffield United 5-0.

Philogene, who joined Ipswich from Aston Villa on a £20m deal, scored a hat-trick against the Blades, and Tozer chose him as the player of the weekend.

However, the former Championship defender also gave special mention to the Tractor Boys’ out-on-loan shot-stopper Slicker, who stopped two penalties for Barnet.

League Two side Barnet loaned in the former Manchester City custodian and he stopped two penalties against Crewe Alexandra as the Bees won 2-1.

“Player of the weekend, it kind of speaks for itself, it is Philogene for Ipswich, for me”, Tozer said on talkSPORT’s EFL All Access (52:09).

Club Aston Villa Stoke City Cardiff City Hull City Ipswich Town Clubs Jaden Philogene has played for

“A massive shoutout to Cieran Slicker, the Barnet goalkeeper, [for] saving two penalties.

“I thought that is how you win your team the game.

“And, to save two penalties and help the team, is fantastic.

“So, yes, a special shoutout for him.”

Now, Kieran McKenna will hope that his star forward Philogene will be able to ride on his hat-trick and become a difference-maker for the rest of the campaign.

Slicker spent 13 years at Manchester City before the Tractor Boys snapped him up on a three-year deal back in 2023 and this summer is his first loan spell away from the club.

The 23-year-old Scotland international will look to impress his parent club with his performances for Barnet.