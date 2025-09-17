Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has admitted it needed ‘unbelievable saves’ from goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to stop Aston Villa Under-21s from scoring more goals on Tuesday night.

Aston Villa’s Under-21 side took on Crawley Town in an EFL Trophy game which ended in a 4-2 scoreline in favour of the League Two outfit.

The game saw Lindsey’s side taking an early 2-0 lead, but Villa’s youngsters pushed back into the game with the help of Rodrigo Monteiro Fortes and Ben Broggio’s goals, only to see Crawley restore a two-goal lead in the game.

Aston Villa came close to finding the back of the net on many attempts, but Crawley goalkeeper Wollacott’s efforts kept them in check.

Lindsey stressed that it was Wollacott’s unbelievable saves towards the end of the game which helped them defend against Aston Villa’s threats and added that it was a good game of football.

Charlton Athletic‘s 20-year-old right winger Kaheim Dixon opened the scoring with his 20th-minute strike and the Crawley boss admitted that he was pleased to see him get on the scoresheet.

“Seeing Kaheim score as well is a good plus as well and obviously, Lofty getting off the mark for the club, so it was pleasing to see that”, Lindsey told Crawley Town’s official channel (1:20).

Club Points Crawley Town 3 Leyton Orient 3 Aston Villa U21s 0 Peterborough United 0 Southern Group F EFL Trophy

He admits that, while his side could have score more goals, it was only the heroics of Wollacott that stopped Aston Villa getting more.

“I think that we maybe could have scored more.

“But having said that, so could they.

“Jojo made some unbelievable saves towards the end of the game, didn’t he? He kept us in it almost.

“I thought it was a really good game.”

Charlton signed Dixon from Jamaican side Arnett Gardens last summer and he made only three League One appearances for them.

The young winger has already made 18 appearances for the Jamaican national team and he scored his first senior goal in English football on Tuesday against Aston Villa’s youngsters.

Aston Villa Under-21s still have two games left in their EFL Trophy campaign and they will face League One side Peterborough United on 30th September.