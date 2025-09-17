George Wood/Getty Images

Braintree Town boss Steve Pitt has revealed that he would have loved to have played against Leeds United Under-21s last season in the National League Cup, as the young Whites went on to win the competition.

The National League Cup resumed last year, after its original establishment back in 1979, 46 years ago.

Leeds United Under-21s impressed instantly and won the competition, beating Sutton United in the cup final.

Exciting prospect, Rhys Chadwick, stressed that playing in the National League Cup against senior players instilled the street mentality in them.

Braintree Town defeated Nottingham Forest Under-21s on Tuesday night, and the Iron boss, Pitt, made it clear that he respects the National League Cup and wants to win the competition.

His side lost against Sutton United on penalties last season and Pitt made no secret that he would have loved to see his side take on Leeds Under-21s.

Pitt made it clear that he wants to go all the way and win the competition this year.

Club Points Boston United 9 Newcastle Under-21s 3 Halifax 3 Leeds Under-21s 3 Sunderland Under-21s 3 Gateshead 0 Middlesbrough Under-21s 0 Scunthorpe United 0 National League Cup Group D

“I have made no bones, we went so, so close last season, and lost in the semi-final on penalties, when we felt we were the better team against Sutton”, Pitt told his club’s in-house media (3:30) when he was asked about his ambitions for the competition.

“And I would have loved to have pitted our wits in the final against Leeds United.

“We respect the competition, we enjoy the competition, and there are financial benefits as well.

“And our aim and our focus is to qualify from the group and make the quarter finals again, as we did last season, and maybe just hopefully go all the way.”

Leeds Under-21s are now putting up a strong defence of their title as they defeated Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night 3-1, thanks to a brilliant Harry Gray hat-trick.

Up next, the young Whites will be facing Halifax Town in the National League Cup on 8th October, and will look to continue their brilliant run in the cup competition.

Whether Pitt gets to pit his wits against Leeds Under-21s later in the competition remains to be seen.