Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Derby County star Andreas Weimann has expressed his delight with the squad depth at the club after starring in a substitute role on Saturday.

Weimann scored his first goal for the Rams in over seven years against West Brom, albeit he had only re-joined Derby this summer after departing in 2018.

His goal on Saturday came minutes after being substituted on in the 80th minute and earned John Eustace’s men their first win of the Championship season.

Weimann commended his club and manager for getting in the players they did over the summer transfer window.

The Austria international marvelled at the depth of squad at Eustace’s disposal, adding that it will allow Derby to set their goals high for the season.

Weimann told the BBC: “I think it is a great squad, the manager and the club have done brilliant to get the players in that they have.

“I think the 25-man squad we have is really good.

Season Position 2024–25 19th (Championship) 2023–24 2nd (League One, promoted) 2022–23 7th (League One) 2021–22 23rd (Championship, relegated) 2020–21 21st (Championship) Derby County's last five league finishes

“There’s lots of competition on the bench and a couple of players coming back.

“We’ll aim as high as we can.”

Weimann’s goal was assisted by fellow-substitute Patrick Agyemang, who like the Austrian joined the Rams over the summer window.

Their intervention off the bench allowed Derby to secure all three points against opponents talked up by Eustace as promotion contenders.

Weimann’s comments are indicative of the camaraderie Eustace has fostered amongst his squad, with Carlton Morris too speaking in terms of the collective rather than the individual.

It only bodes well for Derby that Eustace can perform the juggling act of keeping his players happy and hungry at the same time and the Rams will hope that the result against West Brom is the turning point for their season after an ordinary start.