Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno is of the view that the reason behind Liverpool securing late winners this season is because their depth on the bench outmatches most of the teams.

Liverpool were very active in the summer to bring in a host of new faces to give Arne Slot a squad that will be able to defend the Premier League title this season.

So far Liverpool have had an excellent start to the season and four of their five wins this season have come from late goals.

On Wednesday at Anfield the Reds faithful witnessed a 3-2 win with the help of Virgil van Dijk’s late goal, which bailed them out against Atletico Madrid to give them a winning start to their Champions League campaign.

Moreno thinks that people can see now how the depth on Liverpool’s bench is proving to be the deciding factor when it comes to deciding the outcome of the game with late winners.

He stressed that Liverpool’s substitutes are far superior to the players coming off the bench for most of the clubs.

“You are starting to see why the depth of Liverpool is so significant and so important”, Moreno said on ESPN FC (10:00).

Substitute Bradley Danns Ekitike Endo Gomez Kerkez Leoni Mac Allister Mamardashvili Ngumoha Woodman Liverpool’s substitutes vs Atletico Madrid

“You see who the players are that are coming off the bench as compared to the players that are coming off the bench for the other teams and they are not on the same level.

“Liverpool are at a superior level, so when we ask ourselves, ‘Why is Liverpool able to win games later?’ Well, part of the reason is the fact that they have a tremendous amount of depth and the talent personnel that are available coming off the bench is better than whatever the other teams have.

“When it is subs against subs, guess what? Liverpool subs are better than everybody else’s or most of the other team’s subs.”

Liverpool have managed to find the back of the net after the 80th minute mark in their last five games and twice have seen players coming off the bench bail them out.

Next the Reds will lock horns with their Merseyside rivals Everton at the weekend at Anfield and it is a fixture which Liverpool have dominated in recent times.