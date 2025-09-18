Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic new Bhoy Sebastian Tounekti has told his boss, Brendan Rodgers, that he is willing to switch positions if that will benefit the team’s cause.

Tounekti signed for Celtic on deadline day after a £5.5m deal was hashed out with Swedish club Hammarby; Celtic had previously seen offers rejected by Hammarby.

Celtic fans were given an early inkling of what they are in for with Tounekti, as he turned out with a man of the match performance against Kilmarnock on his debut, starting from the left wing; that led one former Celtic star to bemoan the club not having signed him sooner.

Tounekti promised that he is just getting started and that he so much more to offer going forward.

In what will be music to Rodgers’ ears, the Tunisian winger insisted that he is a team-man and that he is willing to switch wings if his team requires him to do so, despite the left flank being his strongest suit.

Tounekti was quoted as saying by the BBC: “My strongest position is on the left, but I have also played some games on the right so I can play there if the manager wants me to play there.

“I feel like it is only the beginning.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“I have so much more to show, so hopefully I’ll bring more out throughout the season.”

Celtic fans staged a late entry protest on Sunday against Kilmarnock to express their dissatisfaction with the board and especially the lack of significant summer signings, but they will have no qualms with the arrival of Tounekti.

Even before his debut, the Bhoys’ faithful will have warmed to Tounekti, after it was revealed by Hammarby sporting director Mikael Hjelmberg that it was the Tunisian’s desire to join Celtic that pushed the transfer through.

The Celtic faithful might not have a chance to savour Champions League nights at Celtic Park this season, but they can certainly look forward to relishing Tounekti in their colours.

Tounekti will have to wait a while longer for his home debut, when Celtic host Hibernian, as the Bhoys travel to Partick Thistle and Red Star Belgrade in the interim to fulfill Scottish League Cup and Europa League commitments, respectively.