Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has heaped praise on Newcastle United new boy Nick Woltemade, claiming that he still has humongous potential to develop.

Woltemade’s rise has been rapid over the past few seasons, culminating in an €80m transfer to Newcastle, with Bayern Munich’s unwillingness to match it commented on recently by one Germany legend.

The Germany international made a scoring debut against Wolves and will now have a chance to debut in the Champions League when Flick’s Barcelona visit Newcastle tonight.

Flick complimented Woltemade for the way he has developed over the recent years, admitting that he did not know of the player earlier.

The Barcelona boss though, cautioned that Woltemade is nowhere near the finished product and has massive talent that he can yet do justice to.

Flick said at a press conference: “To be honest, I didn’t know him very well.

“I was really surprised about how he increased his level.

“I think he has a lot of potential to improve.

“I’m also really happy Germany now have a really good number nine.”

Flick served as manager of the Germany national team prior to taking up the position with Barcelona.

He though, became the first German manager in history to be sacked from the role, and might be rueing the fact that he did not the chance to deploy a true number 9 of Woltemade’s calibre during his tenure.

If Woltemade appears against Barcelona, it will be his first outing in the Champions League, as he was left out of Stuttgart’s squad for the competition last season.

Woltemade will want to make Flick’s words come true as he seeks to continue his rapid ascent in the game, and will hope to follow in the footsteps of modern greats such as Miroslav Klose and Mario Gomez for his national team.