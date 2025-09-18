Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Barcelona

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup vs Barcelona in the Champions League this evening as the Magpies kick off their European campaign.

Newcastle secured a spot in the Champions League last season to go along with their EFL Cup win and the reward is glamour fixtures such as tonight’s visit of Barcelona.

The Magpies were boosted before the transfer window closed by the capture of German striker Nick Woltemade and countryman and Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has spoken warmly of him before the game.

Barcelona have headed to Newcastle on the back of a superb 6-0 win at home over Valencia in La Liga and will be full of confidence.

With Howe having led Newcastle in the Champions League before, he believes that the experience is something which will help his side in their campaign this term.

Newcastle will need to make sure they have their scoring boots on when chances arise and the Magpies have had two 0-0 stalemates this season, with their only win just a 1-0 victory over struggling Wolves.

In goal for Newcastle this evening is Nick Pope, while in front of him a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento line up.

Midfield, which is expected to be a key battleground, sees Newcastle go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while leading the attack are Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

Howe has options on the bench to call for if he needs them and they include Nick Woltemade and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Barcelona

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Thompson, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, J Murphy, A Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, Miley