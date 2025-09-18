Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has stated that he does not lose sleep over the Whites’ goalscoring issues and added that he sees no reason to panic.

The Whites have picked up four points from their four Premier League games while forcing out a draw against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Strengthening the attacking department was high on his priority list and he brought in Lukas Nmecha, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor, who earned respect from the Leeds players during a pre-season friendly against them.

Farke wanted to add more to the forward line-up, but the Whites failed to do so before the window closed and there is a concern among former players and a section of the fanbase regarding Leeds’ attacking potency, as they have so far only scored one goal in the league, that too on the opening day against Everton.

However, Farke stated that he is not someone who loses his sleep over the issues regarding his forward line-up being yet to get going, as he insisted that four points from four games is not a bad start.

The Leeds boss pointed out that his side even managed to keep two clean sheets out of their four games and admitted that there are a few things that need to improve but nothing so important to lose sleep on.

When told that he does not seem to be a man losing sleep on their goalscoring issue, Farke said at a press conference: “I never lose sleep anyhow, so I have been working in this business for several years and overall, four points out of the first four games is also not a bad start.

Game Competition Wolves (A) Premier League Bournemouth (H) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (H) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“Two clean sheets are now in our bag, so there is no need to be in a bad mood or panic at all.

“There are few things we have to improve and can improve, but it is nothing you would lose your sleep over.”

Farke’s side will take on Vitor Pereira’s Wolves, who are sitting bottom of the league table with zero points from the first four league games, at Molineux on Saturday and that is a game we have previewed here.

Leeds have yet to register a point away from home this season and it remains to be seen whether they can change that at Molineux, as well as score their first league goal from open play.