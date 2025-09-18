Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers assistant manager Billy Dodds insists that Nicolas Raskin is a ‘good lad’, who raises questions football-wise and wants an explanation about why things are being done.

Raskin, one of Rangers’ most influential players in recent years, has been pushed out of the team by new manager Russell Martin.

A fall-out between the two is believed to have led to his omission, even giving rise to speculation about his long-term future in Glasgow.

He was linked with a move down south with two Premier League clubs, Wolves and Crystal Palace, showing interest in signing him in the summer.

Raskin did not move on from Rangers though and has been watching the side struggle under Martin from the stands.

Martin has been showing no intention of restoring the Belgian in the line-up – something that surprises Dodds, who has seen the 24-year-old at close quarters during his time with Rangers.

According to Dodds, Raskin is a player who raises questions about why certain things are being done and is essentially a ‘good lad’.

Club Years Gent 2018-2019 Standard Liege 2019-2023 Rangers 2023- Nicolas Raskin’s career history

“He is not bad, he is a good lad, he just wants to question why you are doing that football-wise. You have to explain it to him”, Dodds said on Go Radio (18.29).

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. I would prefer them just go, yup, no problem, get on with it, but they are not all like that.

“They are not all the same personalities.”

Dodds does not think Raskin is someone who would get involved in a personal clash, but feels there is the sense of something personal about the fallout.

“He is not a personal boy. And this is where I am confused a little bit.

“If it was personal, then there was no problem – he is out of the team. It does seem a bit personal between him and Russell Martin.

“And I think that is where the problem lies.

“But if it is football and you keep it football and he is testing you, you still get him in the team because he is your best player.”

After four straight draws, Rangers were subjected to their first loss of the domestic season against Hearts last weekend.

Following their worst start to the season in 47 years, they find themselves just a point ahead of the drop zone.

Their next match is against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Saturday, which we have previewed here.