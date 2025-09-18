Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Rangers have been going through a crisis, but it is not yet at the point of having done permanent damage to the season – that could change against Hibernian.

The Gers are yet to win their first match of the Scottish Premiership season and the fans made clear their desire for manager Russell Martin to be removed during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Hearts; it was expected by many that he would be shown the door.

Though, the manager currently enjoys the backing of the 49ers, it will be hard to keep that stance if the fans completely turn on against him, and they have recently been warned that Rangers are a very different club to Leeds United.

Things need to change at Rangers, particularly for Martin and that has to start with the Scottish League Cup meeting with Hibernian.

The Scottish League Cup is a route to silverware and if Rangers are dumped out then it will be the first irreparable piece of damage of Martin’s reign; that is why the owners have taken a gamble by keeping him in charge.

Hibernian, on the other hand, have shown promise – the proof of which was their spirited fight in the Conference League playoffs. They beat Livingston on their way to the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup and David Gray knows which areas they can exploit to get the desired outcome.

Ibrox used to be one of Rangers’ happy hunting grounds; the craziness of the atmosphere has been praised by multiple players among whom was Athletic Bilbao star Mikel Jauregizar.

That is not the case anymore. The fans are quickly turning against their own manager and the psychological pressure Martin has quite often spoken about, is going to be more on the home team on Saturday than on the visitors.

Martin needs a big performance and will hope that taking the players swimming in Loch Lomond, as he did earlier this week, can make all the difference.

Predicted Lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: LDDDD

Hibernian: DDDW

Key Men

Rangers

There remain question marks over much of Rangers’ business in the summer and Thelo Aasgaard is in that group. Some flashes have been seen from the Norway international, but he now needs real game impacting performances.

The club have also put a lot of faith in summer signing Bojan Miovski, who is yet to score his first goal for Rangers. Considering cup action as a welcome break from the grueling season, he could break the duck and get himself going.

It will also be a real test of manager Russell Martin’s character. He is sitting on the top of a boiling cauldron and has zero options to falter.

Hibernian

Manager David Gray knows Hibernian like the palm of his hand and he will appreciate that many fans now expect him to lead Hibs to a win at Ibrox.

Man-in-form Kieron Bowie has scored four goals already this season, three of which have come in the league and has won praise. If the 22-year-old manages to score the first goal in the first half then the rest of the game could be a long one for Martin and his team.

Just behind him, Martin Boyle and Jamie McGrath can also exploit the two Rangers full-backs’ vulnerability in tracking back.

Result Competition Hibernian 2-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 0-2 Hibernian Scottish Premiership Hibernian 3-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Rangers’ recent record against Hibernian gives the impression that they again face a big test, but there is no getting away from the fact that a Gers side performing well would expect to progress.

The Gers have failed to win any of their last three games against Hibs and Martin now needs to bring about a big performance to prove the 49ers are right to keep backing him.

It is though hard to see how that happens given the atmosphere around the club and Martin needs a Loch Lomond inspired turnaround.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 0-1 Hibernian

Where To Watch?

