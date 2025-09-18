George Wood/Getty Images

Former Sheffield United star Anel Ahmedhodzic thinks that Feyenoord signed him from the Blades for a bargain fee.

This summer Sheffield United underwent a squad rejig after failing to secure promotion last season and their star centre-back Ahmedhodzic was among the players to leave Bramall Lane.

Highly rated when the Blades landed him, a team-mate at the time tipped him for bigger things.

The 26-year-old defender was on Feyenoord’s list and the Dutch giants went in and agreed a deal in the region of €7m with Sheffield United for his signature.

Ahmedhodzic has been excellent since joining Robin van Persie’s side, helping them keep four clean sheets in five league games so far.

On Wednesday, he was part of the squad that secured a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sitard and following the game, the Bosnian defender admitted that the fee Feyenoord paid to the Blades for his move feels cheap to him.

When asked whether he feels that Feyenoord made a bargain deal with Sheffield United, Ahmedhodzic told Dutch broadcaster ESPN (via Voetbal Primeur): “I think so.

“Pretty cheap, if I say so myself.”

Game Competition AZ Alkmaar (A) Eredivisie Braga (A) Europa League Groningen (A) Eredivisie Feyenoord’s next three games

The Feyenoord star stated that he had mixed feelings over no Premier League club knocking on the door of Sheffield United this summer for his signature, although he admitted that he had a difficult season with the Blades in the top tier during the 2023/24 season.

When discussing whether he was left surprised receiving no interest from the Premier League, he added: “Yes and no.

“I had a bad year in the Premier League when we were relegated.

“It was not a good year, but you have to take the blow and move on.”

Ahmedhodzic featured 31 times in the Premier League for the Blades and he even captained them on several occasions during the 2023/24 season.

He made 114 appearances in his three seasons with Sheffield United and signed a four-year deal with the Rotterdam outfit.