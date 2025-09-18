MK Dons boss Paul Warne has admitted that West Ham United Under-21s were clearly the superior side against his team in their EFL Trophy game on Tuesday, and stressed that he felt embarrassed by the Dons’ performance against the young Hammers.

A Mark Robson coached West Ham Under-21s have made a mixed start to their campaign, but have given themselves a big confidence boost with their last two results.

They beat Sunderland Under-21s 4-2 in late August in a Premier League 2 game and on Tuesday, they smashed League Two side MK Dons 5-1.

Warne kept no secret about what he thought about his side’s performance against the young Hammers, as he lauded West Ham as the better team on the night.

He admitted that Robson’s side looked very dangerous when they attacked and the former Derby County boss praised West Ham Under-21s’ decision-making.

The 52-year-old, though, made it clear that he is not at all happy with his side’s performance, as he feels the young Hammers embarrassed the Dons in the first half.

“A very fair defeat”, the MK Dons boss told his club’s media when he was asked about his reaction to the result.

Result Competition Woking 0-2 West Ham National League Cup West Ham 0-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League 2 Man City 3-1 West Ham Premier League 2 Sunderland 2-4 West Ham Premier League 2 MK Dons 1-5 West Ham EFL Trophy West Ham U21s results so far

“I can’t say that we were the better team; we definitely were not.

“And fair play to West Ham, they got amongst us, really quick, and every time they broke, it felt like it was going to go in.

“And I think bar two [chances], I think they did.

“Every time they got into our box, they picked the right pass and were really clinical.

“And I thought it was a game of two halves; I was embarrassed with our performance in the first half.”

Preston Royston Fearon and highly rated Callum Marshall bagged two goals each against Warne’s MK Dons.

On Friday, the young Hammers take on Birmingham City Under-21s at the Rush Green Stadium, and it remains to be seen if Robson’s West Ham Under-21s will be able to win their third game on the bounce.