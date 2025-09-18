Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Wolves vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20th September, 15:00 UK time

Wolves will go into their clash against Leeds United, sitting bottom in the Premier League standings, having lost all their four matches so far.

Vitor Pereira led Wolves on a six-match winning run, their first since 1970, to guide them to safety after a poor start under Gary O’Neil last season.

There is a sense of regression though, with Pereira now having the unenviable record of being the first manager in Wolves’ history to lose their first four games of a league season, despite that, the club are backing him with a new contract.

Losing the likes of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester United and Manchester City, needing time to bed in new signings and having Jorgen Strand Larsen’s head turned by attention from Newcastle United might have been exculpatory factors for Pereira thus far, but they will not remain so for long.

Pereira will need to turn his side’s form around quickly, as only eight of the previous 17 sides who lost their first four games of a league season have survived the drop, with Everton from last season being the most recent example.

Daniel Farke has led Leeds to a creditable start in the Premier League, but their early season form has followed a predictable pattern where they have fared poorly on the road.

In addition to defeats at the Emirates and Craven Cottage in the league, Leeds were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Only Aston Villa have done worse than Leeds’ single goal scored in the Premier League, which came on the opening day via a Lukas Nmecha penalty, but Farke is backing his attackers to prove the doubters wrong.

Leeds though, like all most every other team, have created more than Wolves, with a cumulative xG of 3.78 to the 2.63 that Pereira’s men have managed and have a better defensive record having let in six goals to the nine that Wolves’ have leaked.

Unlike other away games, Farke might feel the pressure to get something out of this fixture, with the opponent’s poor form presenting itself as a ripe opportunity to put points on the board to ensure their own survival.

Both teams will consider this a must-win game, with each side’s respective weaknesses emboldening the other, and will consider any dropped points as a missed opportunity.

First choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been ruled out for Leeds while Farke will want to capitalise on Larsen being a doubt for Wolves, after the Norwegian failed to appear against Newcastle and Everton.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves Leeds United Sa Darlow Agbadou Bogle Mosquera Struijk Gomes Rodon Bueno Gudmundsson Andre Tanaka J Gomes Ampadu Krejci Stach R Gomes Aaronson Hwang Okafor Arokodare Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Wolves: LLLL

Leeds United: LDLW

Key Men

Wolves

Vitor Pereira has had to tinker with his formations and his line-ups as he seeks to stem the loss in form and will likely make changes this time round too, as he seeks an edge over Farke.

Hwang Hee-chan and Rodrigo Gomes were the saving grace against Newcastle as they got off shots in the opening minute to go with their goals against Everton and will want to carry their team to a result.

Tolu Arokodare will want to capitalise on the chances he gets in the absence of Larsen, as his game time will undoubtedly reduce once the Norwegian returns from injury.

Leeds United

Daniel Farke will have to consider this game as one his side must come out of with something and it remains to be seen if he sets up his side to be attacking from the off.

Anton Stach has created eleven chances for the Whites, and with none of them ending up in the net, he will want his luck to turn soon, especially as he is being watched by Julian Nagelsmann for a spot in the Germany World Cup squad.

Gabriel Gudmundsson will want to quickly put the own goal he scored against Fulham, which was dubbed mind-blowing by one observer, in injury time behind him and seek to make a positive contribution for his side as quickly as possible.

Result Competition Wolves 2-4 Leeds United Premier League Wolves 1-0 Leeds United EFL Cup Leeds United 2-1 Wolves Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Calling a game between two sides who are not necessarily firing on all cylinders is difficult, and the match between Wolves and Leeds will be no different.

The game can turn on a whim, with fortunes affected by vicissitudes that are difficult to foresee.

Pereira’s line-up and formation are hardly settled and how Farke approaches the game too is a hardly a foregone conclusion.

An early goal from either side can quickly throw out carefully prepared match-plans, and with neither side looking especially sharp in front of goal, a goalless draw is also a distinct possibility.

The game could be decided on merely which side is braver and more willing to take the game by the scruff of its neck, but that is a easier thing said than done when out of form, when the appealing thing to do might seem like to eschew all attacking intent and scrape a point.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Wolves 1-1 Leeds

Where To Watch?

Wolves vs Leeds United will not be broadcast live in the UK, but can be followed via audio commentary at each side’s official website.