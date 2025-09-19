Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley has admitted that Bristol Rovers are a quality side, who brought some big names following their relegation from League One last season.

The Pirates faced the dreaded drop from League One last term and started the current campaign at a slow pace as well.

However, they have won their last five games in all competitions and up next they face Colchester United in the league.

The U’s have won only one of their eight League Two games and Colchester boss Cowley is very well aware of the quality of Bristol Rovers.

Darrell Clarke has started to get a tune of the new-look Bristol Rovers side and the U’s boss pointed out that the Gas were aggressive with their business in the summer window.

Cowley stressed that Bristol Rovers have brought in some quality players to take on the challenge in League Two, but he is keen to improve his own side’s performances to give the Pirates a tough game.

“Saturday is a great opportunity against a very good Bristol Rovers team”, the U’s boss told Colchester United’s media (3:07) about the Gas.

Game Competition Colchester United (A) League Two Salford City (H) League Two Walsall (A) League Two Bristol Rovers’ next three games

“I think they have won five on the spin and to do that in this league is not easy.

“It is such a tight league; there is so little between the teams, so it is a brilliant achievement in itself.

“I think they have a very good team, who got relegated last year, but they brought a lot of good players down to League Two.

“They were aggressive with their recruitment in the summer, so we understand the challenge in front of us.

“But, ultimately, it is not about Bristol Rovers, it is about us getting back to us.”

Colchester United and Bristol Rovers last met back in 2022 in the EFL Cup, where the Gas won the game 2-1.

Cowley’s men will be keen to get back to winning ways to give themselves a morale boost by trying to beat one of the big boys in the shape of Bristol Rovers in the league at the Colchester Community Stadium.