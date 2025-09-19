Clive Rose/Getty Images

Bradford City star Matthew Pennington believes it is clear that his side will be facing League One title contenders Cardiff City this weekend, but feels it is a good test.

The two teams, occupying the two top spots in the League One table, are set to face each other in what will be their first meeting since 2004.

Pennington, an Everton academy graduate and summer signing following his release from Blackpool, has though monitored the progress of the Welsh club and expects a good test at the Cardiff City Stadium.

While playing down the early trends as far as the League One table is concerned, Pennington told his club’s official website: “The table has not been mentioned, we just carry on as we are and will be ready to go on Saturday.”

Pennington believes there is no doubt that Cardiff are title contenders this season, but he is not placing extra importance on one game amid a campaign with 46 league matches.

“I am sure it will be a good test they will be a contender for the title, but we will not take it any differently than any other game.

“We are eight games in so I would not read too much into it.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“This league is a lot about momentum and we have that but we just take it a game at a time and will see where we are after 46 games.”

Cardiff have won five and drawn two of the seven League One games they have played so far this season and lead Bradford in terms of goal difference.

They have also played one game fewer than the Bantams.

The job new manager Brian Barry-Murphy has been doing with Cardiff has not gone unnoticed and one former EFL star recently talked up the performances he has been seeing from the Welsh giants.

Bradford beat Cardiff 2-0 the last time the two sides met in Wales, in 2003.