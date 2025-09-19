Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom thinks that Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong will become a good player and is confident that he will prove to be valuable for them.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated at Everton and in the second half of last season, he joined Derby County on loan and impressed with his performances.

Championship outfits West Brom, Preston North End and Derby were after Armstrong’s signature in the summer and Heckingbottom’s side won the race, which left the Baggies angry.

Armstrong joined the Preston squad last week following the international break when he was away with England’s Under-19 side and made his debut coming off the bench last weekend against Middlesbrough.

Heckingbottom revealed that the Preston players are helping the Everton midfielder with his integration with the squad and added that during Thursday’s training session Armstrong was a lot more lively.

The Preston boss added that he is convinced Armstrong will be valuable for his side and stressed that the Everton star will be a good player in the future.

When asked about Armstrong’s integration with the squad, Heckingbottom told Preston North End’s in-house media (3:20): “Certainly today [Thursday] I felt like he was.

Club Years Everton 2024- Derby County (loan) 2025 Preston North End (loan) 2025- Harrison Armstrong’s career history

“So it is a week today; we had a few training sessions to feel more of a part of it, getting to know the players.

“The lads are integrating him into it and I felt I could see him being a lot chattier and a lot more involved today.

“That is good and that is what we want. Like I said, we are really pleased to get him.

“He is going to be a good player.

“I am convinced he is going to be a valuable player for us as well this season.”

Preston are set to face Armstrong’s former club Derby on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Heckingbottom will give him his full debut against the Rams.

Last season, Armstrong made 15 appearances for Derby, in a spell he admitted went better than he expected, and he will be hoping to have an excellent season with Preston so that he can get into David Moyes’ plans for the future.