George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev has revealed that he has a feeling that the Whites have every chance of returning from Wolves with all three points in the bag.

Gruev was on the bench as Leeds were consigned to defeat after a ‘mind-blowing’ mistake by Gabriel Gudmundsson in injury time denied them a point at Fulham last weekend.

Wolves have a perfect record, but not one they would like, after suffering defeats in all their four fixtures in the Premier League so far, and Leeds will want to further that statistic as they seek to put the Fulham result in the rear-view mirror.

It promises to be a crucial game for both sides and we have previewed it here.

Gruev expressed his confidence in the Leeds side, stating that they will look to win every game they play as he believes that on their day, they can prevail over any side they encounter.

The Bulgarian midfielder, possibly emboldened by Wolves’ struggles, revealed that he has a feeling that Leeds have a good chance to pick up all three points.

Gruev said via Leeds’ official site: “I think generally in every game this is really important for us.

“But now we know the away game against Wolverhampton is going to be a tough one.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“They will try to keep the three points at home.

“We, of course, want to win there because we want to win or try to win every game in the Premier League because I think we have the quality also to do this.

“Of course, you need to have a good day and you need a little bit of luck sometimes in the game, which is normal.

“But I have the feeling that we have a good chance to win the three points.”

Leeds are yet to score from open play this season, with their only goal of the campaign coming on the opening day via a Lukas Nmecha penalty.

They have been defensively solid though, with the five they let in at the Emirates an aberration against a rampant Arsenal side.

Daniel Farke will hope that the confidence is not mere talk and that they can start off the game on the front foot and seize all initiative, and in the process, deny a struggling Wolves’ side a chance to get their bearings.

Vitor Pereira will not have needed any extra motivation to rally his side, but if so required, the chance to prove Gruev wrong can be the added incentive to spark Wolves into life on Saturday.