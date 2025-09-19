Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Thomas Frank has revealed that he sees Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray as more of a midfielder or centre-back, than a right-back.

Gray, a product of the Leeds United academy system, joined Spurs in the summer of 2024 and last season made 46 appearances for them in all competitions.

The 19-year-old has regularly been used as a right-back and last season featured in several different roles according to the requirements of the team, including the centre-back and defensive midfield positions.

Under new boss Frank, Gray has made only one appearance in the league so far, in Spurs’ opening day fixture against Burnley, where he featured for 71 minutes as a defensive midfielder.

Frank stressed that he likes flexible players like the 19-year-old, who can offer the squad a bit more depth, and revealed that he sees Gray mainly as a midfielder or centre-back, with the belief that he can play in both positions well.

He added that Gray impressed him during a pre-season game against Newcastle United and thinks that the player just needs a little run of games to get his season going.

“I think it is fair to say he mainly played as a centre-back and full-back last season”, Frank said at a press conference.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“There were very few [games] as a central midfielder.

“I like flexible players, I think every coach likes that, I definitely like that and also it gives a little more squad depth at times and more opportunities like different abilities for different games.

“I see him more as a midfielder, as an eight or centre-back, I think he can play both.

“And sometimes you need that little run of games like Lucas [Bergvall] gets now and you take the next steps.

“I must admit Archie really impressed me.

“He played a very good pre-season friendly against Newcastle and he really grew into the game against Burnley, he was really good in the second half and I like his mentality.”

Gray admitted when he first arrived at Spurs he was star-struck by the big names in the squad.

Now though he is an established part of the team.

Tottenham will take on Brighton away from home on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Frank will rotate his squad after the midweek game against Villarreal and Gray will get an opportunity.