George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris feels that Aston Villa are currently low on confidence and believes that one decision going their way could make them click.

The Villans have made a grim start to their campaign, as they are yet to taste a single win this season so far, something which has come hot on the heels of the gloom of their difficult summer transfer window business, with Lucas Paqueta missed out on on deadline day.

Brentford knocked them out of the EFL Cup on penalties earlier this week and Aston Villa have not scored a goal in the Premier League.

Newly promoted Sunderland are their upcoming opponents at the weekend as Unai Emery bids to break the goal duck and get all three points from Wearside.

The Black Cats have seven points after four Premier League games, winning both of their games at the Stadium of Light.

Emery’s Villa will pay a visit to Sunderland’s home in search of their first win of the campaign and Sunderland boss Le Bris is well aware of the visitors’ strengths.

Le Bris is of the view that confidence is fragile and Emery’s side could be revitalised with one decision and he is sure that they will click at some point.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“Yes, I don’t know, because it is still a question of scenario and circumstances sometimes, and confidence is always a bit fragile”, the Black Cats boss told a press conference (4:38) when he was asked if he is surprised by Villa’s poor start.

“We know because that is the case for us, that is the case for the best teams in this league.

“So, we know that they have a strong team, well-coached and good culture together.

“So, it can start [clicked his fingers, Ed.] after just one decision.

“And I know it will happen, I don’t know when.”

Ex-Premier League manager Tony Pulis insisted recently that Emery does not have the vigour and energy that he had last season.

Aston Villa are currently desperately searching for a win and it remains to be seen if they will be able to get all three points against Sunderland, who have been very good at home this term so far.