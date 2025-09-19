Julian Finney/Getty Images

Djurgarden star Theo Bergvall has revealed that he does not feel nervous while seeing his brother Lucas Bergvall play for Tottenham Hotspur anymore, as he knows what the Spurs star is capable of.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham last summer from Swedish side Djurgarden, with Spurs seeing off competition from Barcelona for him, and in his first season made 45 appearances for them.

Bergvall played a key role in the early part of Tottenham’s Europa League campaign, featuring 12 times while registering three assists, as Spurs ended the club’s trophy drought by winning the competition.

The young Swedish midfielder has begun the season under new boss Thomas Frank in good fashion and at the weekend scored a goal while assisting one against West Ham United to inspire Tottenham to a 3-0 victory.

Bergvall also played a crucial role in Spurs’ Champions League opener midweek as Tottenham sealed a 1-0 win against Villarreal where he was named man of the match.

His brother Theo admitted that he does not feel as nervous as he used to feel when watching Lucas play for Tottenham because he knows that he is an incredible player.

The Djurgarden star is not surprised to see his brother flourish at Tottenham and he added that he knows exactly what his brother is capable of doing, admitting that it is fun for him to watch him play.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

When asked about Lucas’ performance against Villarreal, his brother told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt: “I am not as nervous anymore [while watching him play].

“He is absolutely incredible, there are no words to describe him.

“At the same time, I know what he is capable of, so I am not really surprised.

“But of course, it is great fun [to watch him play].”

Frank has given Lucas back-to-back starts and all eyes will remain on the Spurs boss to see whether he will give the Swede the nod against their game with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.