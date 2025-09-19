Sunderland Official

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has stated that Chemsdine Talbi is very good in and out of possession and pointed out that the attacker is well versed in the style the Black Cats’ play.

The Black Cats were keen to strengthen their forward department this summer and the 20-year-old Moroccan winger was one of the players they brought in to add firepower to the squad.

Talbi, after joining, stated that he chose Sunderland because of their project and was eager to play in the Premier League.

Le Bris has given Talbi a start in all four league games so far this season and he assisted in their Premier League opening day victory against West Ham United.

However, Talbi has yet to make a goal contribution since the West Ham game.

Even so, the Sunderland boss is ready to back him as he believes that the winger needs time to get adjusted to the different aspects of the game.

Le Bris pointed out that Talbi is well connected to the style of football they are playing and stressed that he is good in and out of possession.

“Chems did well for the squad and he is very committed in and out of positions”, Le Bris said at a press conference.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“So far he did not score or be able to deliver an assist [barring the opening game], but he is really well connected with the game model, and he is young.

“He is only 20, so he needs time, he needs support and he needs challenges as well.

“We have different options; at the same time, it is different to support through different experiences, so they get a little bit of time to develop different aspects of the game.

“Probably the last one, to be clinical in the box, is the most difficult, so if they do not have the support behind them, it is very tough to be successful.”

Last season, Talbi featured 44 times in all competitions for Club Brugge, including eleven times in the Champions League, with two goals and one assist to boast.

Sunderland will take on Aston Villa at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Talbi will be able to get on the scoresheet in the game.