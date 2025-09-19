David Rogers/Getty Images

Derby County manager John Eustace has insisted that the Rams are very fortunate to have a player like Carlton Morris, who, he stressed, will help new boy Patrick Agyemang develop in the Championship.

The Pride Park outfit did some very important transfer business in the summer window and they replenished their attacking department with new arrivals.

Former Luton Town hitman Morris and USA international striker Agyemang’s arrivals were seen by some as eye-catching.

Even though Morris is a new player for Derby, he is vastly experienced in the Championship, as he has 150 division games under his belt; he recently hailed the Rams fans.

On the other hand, Agyemang is adapting to a new country and league, and Eustace believes the 24-year-old USA striker will greatly benefit from learning from Morris.

He made no bones regarding how happy he is to have a player of Morris’ quality and admitted that the whole group learns from the 29-year-old’s professionalism.

“Yes, not just for Patrick, Carlton’s experience and manner, his level of professionalism is second to none”, Eustace said to Rams TV (2:45) when he was asked how much Agyemang can learn from Morris.

Season Position 2024–25 19th (Championship) 2023–24 2nd (League One, promoted) 2022–23 7th (League One) 2021–22 23rd (Championship, relegated) 2020–21 21st (Championship) Derby County's last five league finishes

“So, the whole group are learning from him all the time, he is helping every one of the players in the squad.

“And for Patrick to come over from the States and be working with somebody of that quality and Championship know-how, can only help him.

“We are very fortunate [that] Carlton’s here.”

The former England Under-19 international has made a fantastic start to life at Pride Park, scoring four league goals in his five appearances.

Agyemang, on the other hand, made his Derby debut at the weekend against West Brom, and provided the telling assist to Andreas Weimann for their first win in the league this term.

Derby will be facing Preston North End on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if the Rams forwards will be able to lead them to their second victory of the campaign.