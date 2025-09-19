Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce feels that Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson could have walked away with two goals and the Man of the Match award against Barrow and feels that the Norway-born attacker has shown glimpses of his quality.

Blues signed the former Sweden and Norway youth international last summer from Dutch outfit Heracles on a £1.5m deal, tying him on a three-year contract.

However, his season in League One did not go according to plan, as he played a bit-part role due to niggling injury issues.

Hansson played about 1,100 minutes and the Birmingham-based outfit loaned him out following their promotion to the Championship.

League One side Blackpool loaned him in during the summer, but he is not a bang-on starter for the Seasiders at the moment.

On Tuesday night, Blackpool beat Barrow 5-0 in the EFL Trophy, and Hansson played 64 minutes of it, without contributing to any goals.

Bruce, though, stressed that the Birmingham winger could have walked away with the Man of the Match award and a couple of goals to his name.

Although it did not quite happen, the Blackpool boss is clear that the 27-year-old has shown glimpses of his attacking quality.

“Emil could have scored two [goals] again, too as well”, the 64-year-old told Tangerine TV (2:43) when he was asked about his side’s performance.

“And he could have been the one coming away with the Man of the Match, but it did not quite happen.

“But we have seen glimpses of him, too.

“So, all in all, pleased with the performance, pleased with the result.”

Bruce lauded the Blues loanee earlier this season for his ability to cause problems for defenders.

Hansson will look to impress the Blackpool boss further with his performances by contributing to goals for the League One side.

The 27-year-old wide attacker will return to St. Andrew’s next summer, when his loan expires at Bloomfield Road, unless Blackpool negotiate a deal to keep him.