Red Star Belgrade sporting director Mitar Mrkela is of the view that Celtic are a club with rich tradition and urged his side’s fans to get behind them on Wednesday against ‘a demanding’ Bhoys side.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic are out of the Champions League after their playoff round defeat against Kairat, which angered the Bhoys supporters, who were already unsatisfied with the club’s business in the summer transfer window.

They are in the Europa League and Celtic will begin their journey in the competition by facing Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade away from home on Wednesday night.

Celtic are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and Rodgers’ boys will be eager to begin their European campaign by securing three points.

Mrkela is confident that a big spectacle awaits for the fans at the Marakana when both teams clash next week and he pointed out that Celtic are very tough and demanding opponents, who he respects.

He hailed the Glasgow giants for their rich heritage and issued a rallying cry to the Red Star Belgrade faithful to come and create an intense atmosphere which will boost their team when they take on Rodgers’ side.

“We are expecting a tough match against Celtic, a club with a rich tradition, always a quality and demanding opponent”, Mrkela said to Red Star Belgrade’s official site.

Game Competition Partizan Belgrade (A) Serbian Superliga Celtic (H) Europa League Celta Vigo (H) Europa League Red Star Belgrade’s next three games

“I had the opportunity to play a friendly match against them at the club’s centenary celebrations, and since then I have fond memories and great respect for that team.

“I am sure that a great spectacle awaits us at Marakana.

“The support of the fans has always been crucial, so I urge them to come to the stadium in large numbers.

“Together, we can create an atmosphere that will give our players a boost and help them achieve another great result.

“I believe that together we will enjoy football and once again show how strong and powerful Zvezda’s army of fans is.”

Before travelling to Serbia to face Red Star, Celtic will face Patrick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final this weekend.

Celtic last season were excellent in Europe and Rodgers, who fancies a move away from the UK after he leaves the Bhoys, will want his side to have a good Europa League campaign.