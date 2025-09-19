Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has warned Swansea City that since his arrival at the club, St Andrew’s has been a fortress for Blues.

Davies took charge of Birmingham following their relegation to League One during the 2023/24 season and helped them get straight back up into the Championship.

Their home form played a crucial part last season as they went unbeaten at home in 23 league games and earned promotion by finishing top of the table, smashing the League One points record.

Birmingham this season have yet to lose a home game in the league and on Saturday they will face Alan Sheehan’s Swansea City at St Andrew’s.

Davies’ side are going into the game on the back of two straight defeats, which the boss feels they were competitive in and lost due to fine margins.

The Blues boss pointed out that St Andrew’s has been a fortress since his arrival and on Saturday they want to utilise their home atmosphere to get back to winning ways.

When asked about whether they good to be back at St Andrew’s after two away games, Davies said at a press conference: “It is great, we obviously had two games where we felt we were competitive in, but obviously on the wrong side of the scorelines and fine margins or decisive moments, obviously did not do well enough in and we lost both of them.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“We are typically very strong at home.

“Since I have been here it has been a bit of a fortress for us, and with our home support [it has] been really difficult for opposing teams to come to our stadium.

“Hopefully we can generate that kind of atmosphere on the pitch and the fans can do their bit off the pitch, and we can really make it hard for Swansea.”

Swansea are sitting seventh in the league table and they are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions.

Birmingham have not won against Swansea in their last five meetings and their last victory in the fixture came in 2021 at St Andrew’s.