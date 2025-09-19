Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that Whites prospect Harry Gray will play for the first team when he is Premier League ready and that is the time to speak about him.

Harry, the younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray, is very highly rated; he is also a product of Leeds’ esteemed academy.

Last year, the 16-year-old striker made his first-team debut in the Championship against Stoke City, something that was tipped to make him even more hungry, but he has not featured for Leeds since.

Late last month, the Whites faced Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup, Harry was on the bench against the Owls, but he was not brought on.

The England Under-17 international has been in scintillating form for the Whites Under-21s, as he bagged a hat-trick against Scunthorpe United in the National League Cup on Tuesday night.

Farke, though, is not in any mood to rush him for the first team, even though the Whites have looked very blunt in attack, scoring no open play goals in the league.

The Leeds boss wants the 16-year-old forward to build his confidence and physicality by training with the first team.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Farke has made it clear that Harry will feature in the Premier League when he is ready mentally and physically to play men’s football; he is therefore unlikely to be involved against Wolves this weekend, a game we previewed here.

“I have said everything about Harry, what is necessary for him”, the Leeds boss told a press conference (14:37) when he was asked about the teenage attacker.

“He needs training sessions with the first team to get used to the proper physicality of men’s football in the Premier League.

“He needs game time in the Under-21s in order to save his rhythm and also not lose the striker’s instincts and his confidence.

“And what he needs most is time and his peace to develop and to grow.

“You will see him once he is prepared for Premier League games, and then we can speak about him a bit more; before, he is not back on the grass, I am not willing to speak about it.”

A few months ago, Farke had this same outlook regarding Gray, as he urged some patience around the teenager.

Whether the England youth international will be getting his Premier League debut anytime soon remains to be seen.