Tottenham Hotspur talent Alfie Devine has ‘done really well’ for Preston North End so far this season, Ali McCann feels.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder spent last season on loan with Belgian side Westerlo, where he made 30 appearances for them while making seven goal contributions.

This summer Preston were keen to bring him to Deepdale and they managed to agree a loan deal with Tottenham to sign him.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom mentioned that Devine’s flexibility is something that attracted his attention and he has featured four times for North End in the league so far.

He played a key part in helping his team snatch a point against Middlesbrough, where Aston Villa loanee Lewis Dobbin scored a goal.

McCann thinks that Preston lacked individual flair last season, but this season players coming on loan like Devine and Dobbin have done really well so far for them to add that quality they needed.

When asked about whether the new signings have improved them this season, McCann told Preston’s in-house media (4:40): “Yes, maybe at times last season we lacked some sort of individual flair at times.

Loan club League Port Vale League One Plymouth Argyle Championship Westerlo Belgian Pro League Preston North End Championship Alfie Devine’s loan spells

“Where this season you have seen so far, you saw Lewis’ [Dobbin] goal at the weekend, Alfie has come in and done really well and the likes of Pol [Valentin] and Smudge [Michael Smith] coming in have added experience and that quality as well.

“So I think the squad is in a really good place and like I said, going forward, it can be only good for us.”

Devine has featured in a total of six games in all competitions and he has made a good start of his career at Deepdale with one goal and one assist already in his bag.

The Preston spell is not the first time in the Championship for the Spurs loanee as he featured 15 times for Plymouth Argyle in the 2023/24 season and helped them stay up.