Leyton Orient new boy Dom Ballard believes that Saturday’s game against Reading will be a huge opportunity to get some points on the board in League One and it would be nice to cap it off with a goal.

Ballard, a summer signing from Southampton, is set to play his fourth game in a Leyton Orient shirt at the weekend.

It will be against a Reading side Ballard has already played for and known since he was a child.

On the prospect of returning to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Ballard insisted that it will be nice to go back there and would be even better to cap it with a goal.

Reflecting on his time at Reading, the Southampton academy graduate told Orient TV (2.54): “I loved my time there but obviously, ended it with an injury.

“It is a club that means a lot to me. I used to go and watch them when I was five or six as you can imagine.

“I always like going back there and it would be very nice to score there.”

While Reading languish in the relegation zone, Leyton Orient themselves have not had the best of starts and find themselves 14th, six points off the Royals.

Ballard looks at the game as a huge opportunity to get some points on the board and get things going in a positive direction.

“For us, it is a huge opportunity to get some points on board, we are in the middle at the moment but I do think that we are very close.

“One or two wins off being right back up there and we have got the players to be there.

“We just need a couple of results fall our way and it could be the start of something really good.”

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips has insisted that Reading “are in a bit of a false position” given their start to the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether they can make it a bitter return to his former club for Ballard on Saturday.