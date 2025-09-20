Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace has made it clear that ‘it won’t be nice’ to see Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong this afternoon because he will be playing for Preston North End, but gave a nod to his ‘sensational’ development.

The England Under-19 international is rated very highly at the Toffees and was in contention to be part of David Moyes’ first-team squad, but was eventually loaned out on transfer deadline day.

In the second half of the last campaign, he was on loan at Derby County, who wanted to sign him this summer as well, but were beaten to his signature by the Lilywhites.

Armstrong put in some brilliant performances for the Rams last term and Eustace hailed him for his quality at Pride Park.

Derby will be facing Preston, for whom Armstrong is playing for the rest of this season, this afternoon and Eustace has made it clear that he is not looking forward to seeing the Toffees loanee in action.

The Rams boss lauded the teenager for his contribution to help Derby stay safe in the Championship, but he is not wishing him luck for the game.

“No, it won’t be nice to see him, no, not at all”, Eustace told Derby’s media (3:39) when he was asked if it will be nice to see Armstrong again.

Season Position 2024–25 19th (Championship) 2023–24 2nd (League One, promoted) 2022–23 7th (League One) 2021–22 23rd (Championship, relegated) 2020–21 21st (Championship) Derby County's last five league finishes

“H was a great player for us last year; we were really pleased with him.

“The way he developed was sensational, really, for a young player.

“To take that level of responsibility on his shoulders and help us stay in the league last year, it was great.

“We wish him all the best, but not for Saturday.”

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom also knows the quality of the Everton man, as he dubbed the teenage midfielder a ‘special talent’.

Armstrong is coming off the back of a brilliant international break, when he scored two goals in two starts for England Under-19s.

Now it remains to be seen if the Everton prospect will be able to show his class at Pride Park for his new team.