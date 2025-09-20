Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft is of the view that Oliver Glasner will not leave Crystal Palace for Manchester United and thinks he will be patient for better offers.

Glasner, who took over at Crystal Palace in February 2024, has been praised for the work he has done for the Eagles so far and his project bore fruit when he won the London outfit the FA Cup last season.

However, this summer Glasner was unsatisfied with Crystal Palace’s business and he threatened to walk away on transfer deadline day when the club looked to cash in on their club captain, Marc Guehi.

Now fewer with than 20 days have passed since the summer transfer window closed, it is Glasner who is now being linked with the Manchester United job, with their manager Ruben Amorim under pressure.

Amorim has been backed by the Manchester United hierarchy, but there are question marks over how long he will continue to enjoy their support unless the Red Devils go on a run of wins.

Fjortoft, however, is confident that Glasner will not leave Crystal Palace if Manchester United come knocking at the door and he thinks that the Austrian tactician will stay patient for a better offer.

The Norwegian attacker also sees the funny side of Glasner being linked with a move out of the club after blocking Guehi’s transfer to Liverpool, as he joked that it would be great if the defender came out and said that he would leave if the Crystal Palace boss joins the Red Devils.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

“Would it not be great if Guehi says that if Glasner is leaving, I am leaving? He can turn it around now”, Fjortoft joked on ESPN FC (47:45).

“But I do not think Glasner will leave for Manchester United.

“He will wait and he will be patient.”

Glasner has so far managed 70 games as Crystal Palace boss and piled the pressure on to West Ham boss Graham Potter on Saturday when the Eagles won 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Next up for Crystal Palace are the side that Guehi wanted to join, Liverpool, as the Eagles play host at Selhurst Park.