Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has pinpointed the tactical change Tom Cleverley has implemented as being the reason for Plymouth Argyle’s upturn in form.

Ferguson’s team are desperate to register their second successive win of the League One season after having just beaten Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in their last match.

Despite that, Peterborough find themselves at the bottom of the table and are set to play Cleverley’s Plymouth, a team that have just come down from the Championship.

The Pilgrims themselves have not had the best of starts but three wins in the last five games has allowed them to kick off the recovery process and one Leyton Orient star recently revealed he is convinced of their quality.

Ferguson, who has closely analysed his team’s opponents, believes that the change in formation from a back-four to a back-three has helped Plymouth.

“Plymouth have had a slow start, like ourselves”, Ferguson told his club’s official website.

“But they have more points on the board and that is in part down to the fact that they have changed their system to three at the back.”

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Ferguson himself has made use of a back five in his matches this season and is of the opinion that the two teams locking horns will be evenly matched in terms of shape.

Picking out signs of improvement in the match against Huddersfield earlier this month, Ferguson added: “Both sides will be evenly matched in terms of the shape and we know that we have to play well, but there were signs against Huddersfield.

“And we took that into last week’s game with Wycombe Wanderers.”

In Cleverley, Plymouth do have a manager with experience of the Championship and club skipper Joe Edwards has already issued high praise, not just to the boss, but his backroom team too.

Former EFL star Sam Parkin has also credited Charlton Athletic loanee Alex Mitchell for holding together the Plymouth defence.